TTUTA AND THE EDUCATION MINISTRY VERY CONCERNED ABOUT BREACH OF SECURITY AT A SCHOOL IN ARIMA.

A thorough investigation has started into the reported intrusion at the Santa Rosa Government Primary School in Arima.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 6th.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association and the education ministry are very concerned.

TTUA wants heightened security at all schools.

President Martin Lum Kin said yesterday, the unidentified man entered the school premises claiming to be a teacher.

Mr. Lum Kin also confirmed, the impostor entered through a long existing broken fence earlier this month.

The TTUTA head said, staff members and students have been receiving counseling.

Meanwhile, president of the national council of parent teacher associations Walter Stewart, describes what has reportedly taken place as a multi layered breach.

Mr. Stewart also supports immediate heightened security at all schools.

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry of education confirmed reports of the incident involving “an unidentified individual on the compound.

The ministry stated that the school’s principal and staff responded promptly, and acted in accordance with established safety procedures.

The ministry added that the TTPS has launched an active investigation, and that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and other agencies.

In response to the breach, the ministry has initiated a review of the school’s existing security protocols.