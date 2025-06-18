I955 FM


  • LISTEN LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CONTROL YOUR CHILDREN OR WE WILL TOUGH TALK FROM POLICE COMMISSIONER ALISTER GUEVARRO….

Posted on June 18, 2025 by admin

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro has vowed to tackle school violence, warning parents to “control” their children.

Yesterday, officially took the reigns of the police service by Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander.

After receiving the official appointment, commissioner Guevarro made a clarion call and issued a warning to all parents.

He referred to a recent article in which, a father said he joined the police service for his young son.

Commissioner Guevarro also hailed the leadership of DCP Junior Benjamin, who was acting as head of the service.

Mr. Guevarro said, it was always his dream to become a Commissioner of Police

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *