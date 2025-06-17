A HIGH COURT JUDGE CALLS FOR ANSWERS FROM THE DPP ON THE STATUS OF THE DANA SEETAHAL MURDER TRIAL.

The director of public prosecutions is given seven days, to explain what’s next for the murder case related to Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal.

Last Friday, in the matter involving one of the murder accused Earl Richards.

Justice Carol Gobin ordered, that the DPP provide a status report on the case.

He is to indicate whether an indictment is intended to be filed and, if so, by what date and also whether a decision has been made to discontinue the matter.

An order was also made compelling the DPP to provide Mr. Richards with the reason for the undue delay, in filing the indictment to begin criminal proceedings.

Should these not be complied with the court should be informed.

The case was adjourned to September 15th.

Mr. Richards was represented by attorneys Criston Williams and Aaron Lewis.

He was charged with Ms. Seetahal’s murder back in 2015, and the preliminary enquiry completed in 2020.

There has been no start of a trial in the last four years.

Mr richards says, the delay has caused significant setback and also violated his rights.