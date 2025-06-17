The state is to reimburse auditor general Jaiwantee Ramdass for legal fees she paid, when she challenged the previous finance minister.

The matter was over a tribunal, then minister Colm Imbert, set up to investigate her office pursuant to a billion dollar understatement, in the country’s 2023 finances.

Yesterday during the sitting of the standing finance committee, the state sought 2 million dollars to finance this reimbursement.

The finance minister Davendranath Tancoo listed the payment to the auditor general, among the bid for more money.

Former Prime Minister Stuart Young, questioned why this money was coming from the auditor general’s offers.

The minister repeated his statement on the situation.

Then the chairman of the proceedings Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh intervened. The exchanges came ahead of tomorrow’s mid-year budget review