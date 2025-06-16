TTPS VOW TO FIND THOSE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE KILLING OF 20 YEAR OLD SAVANNAH DYER…

ACP Wayne Mystar says, the police service plans to intensify its presence in central Trinidad, following the murder of a young woman.

According to ACP Mystar the plan to beef up a presence in central, is just one aspect of trying to curb the crime situation.

Miss Dyer’s body was found, mere hours after she made a social media post.

Speaking via voice note to i95.5fm last Saturday ACP Mystar said, justice would be served as police actions will intensify.

Ms. Dyer’s remains were found in Carlsen Field, near the praedial larceny unit’s office around 7:30am last Saturday.