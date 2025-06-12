INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO SCHOOL FIGHT IN COUVA…

The police service vows to take swift action in connection with the brutal assault, of a girl outside the Holy Faith Convent in Couva.

In a video clip circulating on social media, a group of girls attached to another school are seen kicking, cuffing, stamping and beating a female pupil outside the Holy Faith Convent compound.

Head of the Southern Division, Wayne Mystar says, those involved in this assault will be held and brought to account.

Contacted by newscentre five, the mother of the victim said her child remains warded at hospital nursing injuries to her head and face.

The woman who gave her name only as, Karina insisted that this type of action must not be allowed in the school and even society.

She described the situation as heart breaking, saying her child was an innocent bystander when she was attacked.

She said her daughter could have been killed.

Karina also agreed with the prime minister who said, drastic action must follow this type of behaviour.

In a voice clip now circulating on social media, one girl who purported to have been involved in the fight suggested that, the victim was a bystander who was not involved when the fracas started.

ACP Mystar, is promising that justice will be served.

Minister of Education Dr. Michael Dowlath yesterday, said his ministry has started its own probe into the incident, and is treating the matter very seriously, especially with this kind of violence.

Mr. Dowlath emphasized the importance of understanding whether the incident occurred within or outside school jurisdiction, and noted all relevant schools will be scrutinized as the ministry seeks to uncover the causes of the conflict.