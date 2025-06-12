HEAVY RAIN CAUSE FLOODING IN MANY PARTS OF THE COUNTRY … THE RIVERINE FLOOD ALERT MOVES TO ORANGE

Reports of floods following heavy rains overnight.

The yellow level weather alert has changed, the Rural Development and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen is this morning telling of major situations.

The Trinidad and Tobago meteorological service had to extend its, adverse weather alert #4.

The alert is now in effect until 4pm today.

On the morning show on i95.5fm minister Ameen said, at the local government level, protocols are in effect.

Ms. Ameen also said, the Defence Force has been called out to assist student getting to their exams.

She also said shelters have been opened.

According to the TTMS, while some temporary settling of weather conditions was expected during the night, there remains a medium chance of periodic heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms returning early this morning.





The public is being warned of the increased risk of street and flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Landslides and landslips in regions where soil saturation has reached critical levels, due to ongoing rainfall are forecast.