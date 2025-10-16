T&T NATIONALS REPORTEDLY KILLED IN THE LATEST U.S. ATTACK ON DRUG BOATS LEAVING VENEZUELA…

A 28-year-old fisherman from Las Cuevas is believed, to be one of two locals killed by the latest American bombing, of a suspected drug board leaving Venezuelan waters.

The man is identified as Chad Burnley.

Relatives say based on information they have he was one of six men, killed in the lethal kinetic strike earlier this week.

The incident is part of the US military attacks on, narco drug traffickers, using waters of the southern Caribbean.

This was the fifth such attack on vessels said, to be coming from Colombia via Venezuela.

The relatives spoke with TV6 news yesterday and said, Mr. Bailey was in Colombia for the past four months and made two failed attempts to return home to Trinidad and Tobago.

This trip turned deadly for the two locals and four Venezuelans.

Yesterday, US president Donald Trump said, so far the attacks on traffickers in these parts have been successful while other attempts in the past failed.

At a news conference in Washington president Trump was asked, about the next move in the fight against narco trafficking in this region.

He also responded to concerns about the five strikes against these vessels and their operators.

Donald Trump speaking with reporters.