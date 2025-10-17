I955 FM
  • WATCH
    LIVE

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

HOMELAND SECURITY MINISTER SAYS THE GOVENRMENT HAS NO EVIDENCE NATIONALS WERE KILLED IN RECENT U.S BOAT STRIKE….

Posted on October 17, 2025 by admin

The Homeland Security Minister says, there is very little information about the reported killing of two Trinidad and Tobago nationals, by the US military in the waters of the southern Caribbean.

Chad Joseph and Rishie Samaroo are believed to have died when the US bombed a boat, in which they were passengers outside Venezuelan waters on Tuesday this week.

Mr. Joseph’s relatives say, he was killed while trying to return home, after six months in Venezuela.

The Americans say, the boat was carrying drugs.

This morning, minister Roger Alexander could provide very little details of the situation.

It was the fifth strike of the US military.

On the morning show on i95.5fm today, minister Alexander said, Mr. Joseph was known to the police when he was in the service.

This entry was posted in International News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *