PM SPEAKS ON DIVALI

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar says, Divali is more than the ceremonial lighting of deyas.

It is a living testament to faith, courage, and the triumph of good over evil.

On the observance of Divali 2025.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar says, it reminds all that the truest light is not what people kindle with hands, but what people nurture in hearts: the light of truth, justice, and compassion.

On the occasion of Divali 2025 in the holy ramayana, the story of lord rama and mata sita’s fourteen years of exile teaches us that when one stands for truth, justice, and humanity, evil can never prevail.

Their victory was born not of power, but of principle, proof that love and virtue will always conquer darkness and despair.

Today, even as challenges persist, none can overshadow the country’s new promise of renewal and hope. Together, we are rebuilding faith, restoring dignity, and reigniting the light of unity, progress, peace, and prosperity across our land.

As the deyas shimmer tonight, may people rededicate themselves to the timeless ideals of love over hate, hope over despair, and good over evil.