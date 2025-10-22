TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT NUTRIEN LIMITED BEGINS TOMORROW…

Nitrogen producer Nutrien Limited, has announced it is shutting down operations at Point Lisas.

The shutdown is scheduled for tomorrow.

It is being done because of a dispute with the, National Energy Corporation over 190 million TT dollars in alleged retroactive port fees.

The fees date back to January 2021.

Nutrien says, as it navigates this evolving situation, it may become necessary to implement temporary workforce adjustments, including short-term layoffs.

According to the company if this step becomes necessary, it would also identify a small team to maintain essential services, and safeguard assets during this period.

The company cites port access restrictions imposed by, Trinidad and Tobago’s National Energy Corporation and a lack of reliable, economic natural gas supply, which has reduced the free cash flow for the operations over time.

Energy Minister Dr. Roodal Moonilal yesterday, issued a statement on the development slamming the last government and the plans going forward.

Minister Dr.Moonilal also said, there was a very long standing arrangemnent which must be honored.

Nutrien assures it will continue discussions with stakeholders and assets options, for its other operations in Trinidad and Tobago.

The company produces roughly 85,000 tonnes of ammonia and 55,000 tonnes of urea per month through its operations in the country.