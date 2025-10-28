GOVERNMENT PLANS TO EXTEND THE STATE OF EMERGENCY…

On Friday government will seek to extend, the state of emergency, for a second time via the parliament.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced her government intention, having looked at the recommendations of the security forces

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said, yesterday she is satisfied with the results of the existing S.O.E.

The current state of emergency, which was declared on July 18th , 2025, is set to expire on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025.