T&T IS NOT AT WAR WITH VENEZUELA SAYS, DEFENCE MINISTER STURGE…

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge says, Trinidad and Tobago is not at war with Venezuela, but if this happens, the Americans would come to its rescue.

As tensions escalate among Venezuela the United States and Trinidad & Tobago, the minister yesterday said, people should not panic.

In an interview with TV6 earlier this week, minister Sturge insisted the United States is taking action against Venezuela, in order to wipe out narco drug traffickers in this part of the region.

He notes the attacks on the prime minister by Venezuela’s Vice-President, Delcy Rodriguez.

Minister Sturge’s comments come, as the American missile destroyer USS Gravely remains docked at the Port of Spain port, conducting joint exercises with the Trinidad and Tobago defence force.

