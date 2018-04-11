I955 FM


T&T’s Jereem Richards qualifies for men’s 200M final at Gold Coast

Posted on April 11, 2018 by newscenter5
Jereem Richards

All eyes would be on T&T sprinter Jereen Richards tomorrow.

Richards has made it to the finals of the Men’s 200M race at the Gold Coast Common-Wealth Games in Australia.

Richards clocked a time on 20.41 seconds.

The finals take place tomorrow.

