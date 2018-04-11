Gov’t pledges commitment to expedite National Sexual Harassment Policy draft

The government is pledging its commitment to expedite the drafting of the National Sexual Harassment Policy.

The statement comes on the heels of sexual misconduct allegations levelled against former Sport & Youth Affairs Minister Darryl Smith.

A release from the Office of The Prime Minister says while there are procedures in place to lodge complaints of sexual harassment in several agencies of government, it recognises the need for an overarching policy.

It also says some state agencies may even already have a policy, having had to address the matter in the past.

The government says the policy is currently being worked on by the Ministry of Labour & Small Enterprise Development.

It says additionally, the office of the attorney general is collaborating with the Office of The Prime Minister, Gender And Child Affairs Division and The Equal Opportunity Commission, to identify areas within the legislative framework that are in need of strengthening to better protect workers.

The government is committing itself to assist victims or complainants of sexual misconduct through various available support services such as the employee assistance programme.

It adds that it recognises its obligation to provide a safe and respectful environment for staff and clients in the public sector and that the private sector has a similar obligation to its staff and clients.