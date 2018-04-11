Prime Minister told to make public his decision to fire Darryl Smith

So called new information, is said to be behind Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision for send Darryl Smith packing.
Hours before his sacking Mr Smith the former Sport & Youth Affairs Minister was re-assigned to the Ministry of Housing amidst allegations of sexual sexual harassment at the Sport Ministry.
Many objected to the shift and there were calls to have him fired. Following a meeting yesterday, that call was heeded.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says the country should know more about the new information Dr Rowley recieved that changed his mind on Mr Smith.
Mrs Persad Bissessar says in the interest of transparency & accountability, Dr Rowley must immediately release this so called new information to the public.
