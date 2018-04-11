Opposition MP in Dominica crosses the floor; he is given a govt post

A former opposition Member of Parliament in Dominica now finds himself holding down a key ministry in that country’s cabinet.

Joseph Isaac, last week resigned from the united workers party and declared himself an independent mp after accusing the UWP of failing to act in the best interest of the country.

However in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit named him as Minister of the Environment, Climate Resilience Disaster Management and Urban Renewal.

Prime Minister Skerrit announced the move as part of a cabinet reshuffle, which he said will place greater emphasis on the goal of making the island nation the first climate resilient nation on earth.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Mr Isaac who represents the Rosseau Central constituency, has not joined the ruling Dominica Labour Party.

In addition to the new addition to the cabinet Mr Skerritt created the post of deputy Prime Minister. Mr Skerrit also said recovery efforts continue in key sectors including electricity, agriculture and housing.