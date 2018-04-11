2 men gunned down in Malick & Oropuche

Two murders, one in Malick and the other in Oropuche are engaging the attention of the police. The dead are identified as Kenton Charles and Leon Bebe.
Mr Bebe was killed in a driveby shooting at 7th Avenue Malick last night. Reports say shortly before 10 O’ clock, he was standing along the roadway, when a vehicle pulled up alongside him.
One of the occupants is said to have opened fire, hitting Mr Bebe several times. The 19 year old was rushed to hospital, but died a short while later.
And Kenton Charles was shot dead in Oropuche. That incident occurred at around 4PM yesterday.
Reports say he was in the Aripero Village area, when he was approached by a group of armed men who opened fire on him. He was shot several times and died at the scene.
