Police arrest suspected bandit during Jamaica Road March

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with string of robberies during the Road March in Jamaica.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public who participated in the Carnival Road March across the Corporate Area to come forward and identify cellular phones and jewelry, that may have been stolen from them during the event.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that a man was held with several cellular phones and jewellery believed to be stolen property.

The man, who is of a Manchester address, was subsequently arrested.

The officers are appealing to persons who may have been victims of larceny to contact the Half-Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 926-8184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

(JAMAICA STAR)