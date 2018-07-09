T&T’s first ever West Coast Natural Gas Development campaign completed

Local drilling contractor Well Services Petroleum Company Limited announces the safe and successful completion of T&T’S first ever West Coast Natural Gas Development campaign.
The company drilled and completed a three well campaign for the Iguana Field in Block1 (a), which is owned and operated by Denovo Energy Ltd.
The Well Services rig 110 was the first local jack up rig to be used for a natural gas campaign in T&T, and delivered drilling and completions activities with zero lost time incidents in line with Denovo’s fast- track development plan for the Iguana Field.
Rig 110 was also the first rig to install a platform subsea structure in the region, securely setting the Iguana conductor supported platform, driving seven conductors, and completing its first flow back well testing and flaring.
