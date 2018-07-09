I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Accident in east Trinidad claims the life of a nurse

Posted on July 9, 2018 by newscenter5

Untitled-1An accident in east Trinidad claims the life of nurse Shana Isaac.

 

Reports say Ms. Isaac and RED 967FM radio Dj Stryker Regal were traveling in the vicinity of Valencia when their vehicle crashed.

 

Ms. Isaac was pronounced dead at the Sangre Grande District Hospital.

 

Dj Stryker real name Franklyn Myers is said to have received minor injuries and could be discharged today.

 

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

 

Investigations are continuing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *