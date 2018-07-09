Accident in east Trinidad claims the life of a nurse

An accident in east Trinidad claims the life of nurse Shana Isaac.

Reports say Ms. Isaac and RED 967FM radio Dj Stryker Regal were traveling in the vicinity of Valencia when their vehicle crashed.

Ms. Isaac was pronounced dead at the Sangre Grande District Hospital.

Dj Stryker real name Franklyn Myers is said to have received minor injuries and could be discharged today.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Investigations are continuing.