Gun attack at Chaguaramas boardwalk leaves 3 dead and 3 wounded

Posted on July 9, 2018 by newscenter5

fs_chaguaramas-board-walk-IMG_20150423_101036A gun attack at the Chaguaramas boardwalk leaves 3 dead and 3 others wounded.

 

Reports say the tragedy occurred at around 7:15pm last night.

 

Police are yet to confirm the dead but so far Fabien Williams, Ian Brown and Keedel Osbourne are being given for the deceased.

 

However investigators have confirmed the wounded are, 8-year-old Jakeem Moses, Keron Jones and Andrew Francis.

 

The 3 were up to late last evening listed in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

 

An investigation is now underway.

