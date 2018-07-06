Guyana hints it may not abide by CARICOM’s decision on decriminalising marijuana

Guyana is hinting that the country may not abide by CARICOM’s decision on the decriminalization of marijuana.

The country’s Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday said Guyana is not obligated to follow whatever decision is made by the regional grouping.

Speaking with the media, Mr. Williams said his Cabinet has not yet discussed the issue although there have been many calls for the country to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

The Attorney General also said Magistrates should be cognizant of Guyana’s prison situation before handing down marijuana related sentences.

CARICOM has received a report from the Regional Marijuana Commission and the issue of decriminalization is high on the agenda of the summit in Jamaica.