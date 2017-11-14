I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

T&T’s economy being described as out of balance

Posted on November 14, 2017 by newscenter5

downloadTrinidad and Tobago’s economy is being described as out of balance, and according to economist Terrence Farrell that is not going to change any time soon.

 

Dr. Farrell, who is the head of the Cabinet appointed Economic Advisory Board, says the task of stablising the economy is now even more difficult.

 

He feels actions to fix the wrongs in the economy are too slow.

 

Dr. Farrell was speaking at the Annual Economic Conference in Tobago this morning.

 

He said in the last 2 years, the country has borrowed more than 1.3 billion dollars.

 

But he is concerned about the foreign reserves which at the end of September stood at 8.5 billion dollars.

This entry was posted in Business News, Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *