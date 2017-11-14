Tobago’s Finance Secretary calls on the people to capitalise on the country’s economic challenges

Tobago’s Finance Secretary says it makes no sense wasting a good crisis and he is calling on people to find ways of capitalising on the country’s economic challenges.

Secretary Joel Jack this morning said his executive has been paying attention to stimulating innovation as a means of creating avenues for economic growth, and employment.

Mr. Jack, who is also the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, said developing public private partnerships is now critical.

He said the assembly is beginning to scout around for loans.

The Secretary said the conference comes at a time when there are concerns about the state of the economy.

He said to come out of this situation, there must be diversification.