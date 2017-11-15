Makeda Antoine appointed T&T’s ambassador to United Nations in Switzerland

Makeda Antoine is officially appointed Trinidad and Tobago’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

In a statement issued yesterday, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dennis Moses says Ms. Antoine was appointed to the post yesterday.

He said the government is looking forward to deepening bilateral and multilateral partnerships for the benefit of the citizens now and for generations to come.

He said Ms. Antoine would be guided by government’s policy framework which underscores that the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and its diplomatic network of overseas missions must be the frontline of protecting the interests of Trinidad and Tobago internationally.

Mr. Moses said the role of the new head of mission is critical to advancing the country’s development.

According to Ms. Antoine’s LinkedIn profile, she obtained an MBA Strategic Management Emphasis at Andrews University in 2008 and obtained a BSC in Computer Systems at the same university in 2002.

She was previously employed as Senior Manager of commercial operations at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago.