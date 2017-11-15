Makeda Antoine appointed T&T’s ambassador to United Nations in Switzerland

Makeda Antoine is officially appointed Trinidad and Tobago’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.
In a statement issued yesterday, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dennis Moses says Ms. Antoine was appointed to the post yesterday.
He said the government is looking forward to deepening bilateral and multilateral partnerships for the benefit of the citizens now and for generations to come.
He said Ms. Antoine would be guided by government’s policy framework which underscores that the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs and its diplomatic network of overseas missions must be the frontline of protecting the interests of Trinidad and Tobago internationally.
Mr. Moses said the role of the new head of mission is critical to advancing the country’s development.
According to Ms. Antoine’s LinkedIn profile, she obtained an MBA Strategic Management Emphasis at Andrews University in 2008 and obtained a BSC in Computer Systems at the same university in 2002.
She was previously employed as Senior Manager of commercial operations at the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.