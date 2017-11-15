Inmate at Golden Grove prison is said to have died from a hunger strike

There is now word that inmate Michael George was on a hunger strike days before he was found dead at the Remand Section of the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.

29-year-old Mr. George was discovered dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

Reports say he was in the cell alone when he was found.

General Secretary of the Prison Officers Association Gerald Gordon confirmed the incident yesterday.

He said an investigation into the death of Mr. George has since been launched, while the service awaits autopsy results.

Mr. Gordon has said there were no marks of violence on Mr. George’s body.

However, Newscenter 5 understands Mr. George was refusing meals for some time.

An autopsy was expected to take place at the Forensic Science Center in St. James yesterday.