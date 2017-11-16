David Bernard charged with murder of insurance consultant

David Bernard is charged with the murder of insurance consultant, Kwame Carr.

Mr. Bernard also known as “Jarro” of Champ Fleurs appeared before a Tunapuna Magistrate yesterday charged with the murder.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On September 18th Mr. Carr, an insurance consultant, of Santa Margarita, St. Augustine, and his friend, were liming at Spring Valley Road, Mt. D’or, when they were approached by a gunman who shot at them.

Mr. Carr was hit in the head and foot and died at the scene, while the other victim was hit in his left thigh.

The matter was adjourned to December 13th.