Motor-cyclist killed in accident on CRH

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the accident that claimed the life of motorcyclist Stefan Millan.

Mr Millan was killed during the earlier hours of this morning on the Churchill Roosevelt highway.

Reports say at around 1 O‘clock he was riding his motor-cycle west along the highway when on reaching Trincity, he collided with a 280 C vehicle.

Mr Millan was reportedly thrown several feet. He died at the scene

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

Investigations are continuing.