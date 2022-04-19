TTPS sends warning to protesters





The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service says it is aware that several groups are planning protest today at various locations across the country.

In a release the TTPS says it recognizes that the right to protest is fundamental to the growth of any democracy.

But it says while it is the right of persons and groups to protest, these actions must be done within the confines of the law.

The TTPS says it is charged with maintaining law and order; therefore police will be monitoring these planned protests to ensure persons obey the law.

The TTPS further advises that any criminal laws broken during planned protests will be treated with the full sanction and brunt of the law.