Members of the transport industry threaten protest as new fuel prices kick in

Motorists have started paying more for gasoline at the pumps.

The new prices became effective at midnight.

Premium gasoline has been increased by $1 per liter to $6.75.

Super gasoline price is up by $1 to $5.97 per liter.

The price of diesel is now $3.91 per liter and kerosene is costing $3.50, up by 50 cents.

There were long lines at some gas stations yesterday as motorists tried to get their tanks filled at the old prices.

Some groups and motorists have not welcomed these increases.

Drivers and truckers are threatening a boycott today.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Haulers Association Curtis Seepersad said yesterday at least 3 fuel price increases have occurred over the past years.

He said his members could go no further.

Political Leader of the Progressive Empower Party, Phillip Alexander said yesterday if the transport system were affected today, government would be to blame.

He called for consultation.

The Trinidad and Tobago Drivers Network President Adrian Acosta has called for taxi, maxi, and truck drivers to stay off the roads in protest today.

This suggestion has been extended to ordinary commuters.

Mr. Acosta said yesterday it is time people stand up for their rights and stop grumbling.

The Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said increases in the price of gasoline are never easy to absorb.

He said it is important to note that the price of gasoline in this country is the 2nd lowest out of 13 countries in the region in 2022.