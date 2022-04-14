St. Augustine MP says government is starving teachers

St. Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen

St. Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen says government is starving the nation’s teachers and some are even mentally stressed.

This she says is due to a lack of proper salaries.

Ms. Ameen says qualified persons in the teaching system are being underpaid; yet they are expected to carry out the duties of a full time educator.

She is of the view that a grade four teacher should be paid between $12,000 and $16,000 dollars per month.

Ms. Ameen says the situation has been impacting on the health of persons involved.

She also noted some teachers have been forced to take on a second job.

The Opposition MP points out that the last increase in teachers’ salaries was in 2014.

Ms. Ameen says the education ministry must rectify the situation urgently as many teachers are facing starvation and are being pushed over the edge mentally.