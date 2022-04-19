School bells throughout the country to ring after 2 years as physical classes resume

All schools, except those in Tobago have opened their doors today.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be the first time in over 2 years many students will be in the classrooms full time and face to face.

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly said this return to the physical classrooms is absolutely necessary.

On a Facebook post yesterday, the Minister recalled her own experience as a student, saying the socialisation within the school environment is critical.

But teachers and MTS security officers say there are many issues, which could hinder the process.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says many schools are just not ready.

First Vice President Marlon Seales says there still many outstanding issues, which must be addressed before schools open their doors to students.

Meanwhile security officers attached to the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Limited are threatening action if the Education Ministry does not address their concerns.

Head of the representing the Estate Police Association Dereck Richardson says the Ministry has been late in paying the officers.

He says outstanding salaries are proving to be a big issue.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday, Mr. Richardson said his members may stay away from their duties today leaving students, teachers and other members of staff vulnerable.

Just about 228,000 students across the country are expected out today.

Sixteen hundred and 49 schools will be reopened.