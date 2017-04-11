TTPS says man shot during high speed chase warded at hospital under police guard

The Police Service says the man shot by officers during a high speed chase in west Trinidad is not dead, but warded at hospital under police guard.

Newscenter 5 was initially told that the man, alleged to have stolen a Nissan Tiida vehicle at gunpoint in Valsayn, was killed by officers in Cocorite on Sunday night.

But the TTPS says the media got it wrong and the alleged bandit, the 58-year-old man is warded at hospital.

The police notes the man held up a man in the Valsayn district on Sunday night and stole his vehicle.

They say a report was made and an all points bulletin was issued.

It is said the vehicle was spotted on Independence Square, but as officers attempted to intercept the man sped off.

A chase reportedly ensued, which ended near peake’s gas station.

Newscenter 5 understands the officers called on the man to stop but he continued and was shot.

He remains warded under police guard.