Autopsy says 3-year-old Tyran Garcia died from smoke inhalation

An autopsy says 3-year-old Tyran Garcia died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The toddler died on Sunday after fire gutted her family’s Arima home.

The fire broke out in the apartment, located at Herman-Gerard Avenue, off Subero Street, Arima, shortly after 1 p.m on Sunday.

Tyran lived there with her mother, stepfather and 5 siblings.

Spreaking with reporters at the Forensic Science Centre in St. James yesterday, her mother Abigaile Mota described her as a bright, loving and fun child.

On Sunday night, Tyran’s older sister, who had rescued the toddler along with her four other siblings that afternoon, said her 8-year-old sibling told her a mattress in the apartment’s living room was on fire.

She said she immediately sought to get all of the children out, which she managed to do successfully.

However, she said the toddler ran back into the burning apartment.

She said she only realised this when the child called out to her, but she said by this time, it was too late.

Fire service officers made several attempts to rescue the child but by the time they got to her she had perished.

Fire damage was put at $500,000.

The building was estimated to be worth $1.5 million.