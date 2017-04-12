I955 FM


2 brothers charged with the murder of man whose body parts were found in a cesspit in Gasparillo

Posted on April 12, 2017 by newscenter5

AR-170419923.jpg&MaxW=730&imageversion=ArticleCharges for 2 brothers in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Deoraj Bedassie.

 

A week after he went missing, on April 5th, Mr. Bedassie’s dismembered body parts were found in a cesspit in Gasparillo..

 

The 2 men appeared before the San Fernando 2nd Court yesterday.

 

It is alleged that they murdered Mr. Bedassie sometime between March 25th and April 5th at Black Street, Reform Village.

 

The brothers were represented by Attorney Kelsey Maharaj.

 

Both have been remanded until May 9th.

