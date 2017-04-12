“Take your rig and go” comment to oil giant BP described as unfortunate

President General of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union Ancil Roget’s “take your rig and go” comment to oil giant BP is described as unfortunate.
Labour Minister Jeniffer Baptiste Primus says given the current energy climate it should not have been said.
Mr. Roget made the comment following BP’s decision to fabricate its Angelin platform outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
The company said it was due to a nearing deadline that had to be met.
Addressing the issue at a protest last friday outside the St. Clair offices of the Prime Minister, Mr. Roget accused BP of attempting to hold the country to ransom.
Meanwhile the impasse now taking place between the OWTU and Lennox Petroleum Company has the Minister’s attention
The workers were evicted from the Rowan EXL 11 rig, after downing tools over claims of unsafe working conditions two weeks ago.
The workers have been suspended and an injunction has been filed against them.
Questioned on her position on this matter, Mrs. Baptiste Primus said under the Industrial Relations Act she can only intervene once such a request is made.
The OWTU has pledged its support for the 23 workers.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
9 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.