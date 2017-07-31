TTDF probes reports of ‘significant and unusual over-payments’

The Defense Force launches an investigation into reports that some of its members received significant and unusual over-payments.

In a statement yesterday, the TTDF said the probe was launched on the instructions of acting Chief of Defense Staff Captain Hayden Pritchard.

It was revealed that those members, who have been specifically identified, had been receiving the payments over a period of time.

Public Affairs Officer, Flight Lieutenant, Monique Sportt, stated in the release that the discovery was made “as a consequence of ongoing improved auditing functions” in the TTDF.

She said the findings were also reported to the Police Service which is also currently engaged in its own independent investigation into the matter.