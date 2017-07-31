Devon to be honoured at Arima Borough Corp’s Civic Reception

Arima, the hometown of late entertainer and RED 96.7 FM announcer, Devon Matthews, plans to keep his memory alive and pay tribute to his legacy.
In a statement on Saturday, mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said a decision was taken at last Wednesday’s statutory meeting that Mr Matthews will be honoured at the Arima Borough Corporation’s Civic Reception on August 9th. The reception takes place at Legacy Hall from 6 p.m.
Mr Matthews died at the St Clair Medical Centre on July 15th, shortly after collapsing backstage at the “Festival of Bands” event at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.
The 36-year-old entertainer was a member of the RED 96.7 FM family and placed third in this year’s Young Kings and Soca Monarch competitions with his hit collaboration, “D Journey Remix (Make It)”.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
1 year ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.