Devon to be honoured at Arima Borough Corp’s Civic Reception

Posted on July 31, 2017 by newscenter5

DevonArima, the hometown of late entertainer and RED 96.7 FM announcer, Devon Matthews,  plans to keep his memory alive and pay tribute to his legacy.

In a statement on Saturday, mayor Lisa Morris-Julian said a decision was taken at last Wednesday’s statutory meeting that Mr Matthews will be honoured at the Arima Borough Corporation’s Civic Reception on August 9th. The reception takes place at Legacy Hall from 6 p.m.

Mr Matthews died at the St Clair Medical Centre on July 15th, shortly after collapsing backstage at the “Festival of Bands” event at St Mary’s Ground in St Clair.

The 36-year-old entertainer was a member of the RED 96.7 FM family and placed third in this year’s Young Kings and Soca Monarch competitions with his hit collaboration, “D Journey Remix (Make It)”.

