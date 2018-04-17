T&T Spirit first sailing since leaving dry dock gets thumps up by passengers

The first sailing of the T&T Spirit since leaving dry dock, is given the thumps up by passengers.

The Spirit returned to the seabridge yesterday, ten months after it was put on dry dock.

At the Port of Port of Spain, many of the passengers had good things to say about the trip and the service.

But Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan wants to know why the vessel stayed on dry dock for such a long period.

The Minister said now is a good time to consider having a board to specifically manage the seabridge.

The Minister was speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday.