3 people die after suspicious house fire in Australia

Three people have died in a house fire in Australia following reports of an explosion.
Authorities found the bodies of two women and a man after flames engulfed the home in Brisbane early this morning.
Queensland Police Insp. Dan Bragg told reporters that neighbours called authorities after hearing an explosion.
He said the cause of the fire was still being determined, but police were treating it as suspicious.
Neighbours had reported hearing yelling before the incident in the suburb of Everton Hills.
Insp. Bragg noted that a very thorough investigation will be conducted.
