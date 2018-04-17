41-year-old Valencia man to appear in court charged with kidnapping of a minor and assault against victim’s mother

A Valencia man is set to appear before a Sangre Grande Magistrate charged with the kidnapping of a minor and assault against the victim’s mother.

The Valencia resident was arrested by officers of the Sangre Grande Police Station last Saturday the same date of the alleged incident.

The victim’s aunt reported to police that the child was taken from her by a man known to the family following a physical altercation with the victim’s mother.

The child was later returned unharmed within an hour to family members and the suspect was immediately arrested and charged with the offences.

PC Wayne Amann, of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations department on Sunday, charged the 41-year-old male.