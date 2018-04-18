Another ruling from the High Court leads to call for National Security Minister to resign

Another ruling from the High Court leads to a call for the National Security Minister to resign.

The court yesterday ruled against Minister Edmund Dillon in a matter brought by former employee of the Strategic Services Agency Carlton Dennie.

Former director of the SSA, Bisnath Maharaj was first replaced by Matthew Andrews before the eventual appointment of retired Colonel George Rombinson as director of Criminal Intelligence.

Mr. Dennie challenged the legality of the minister’s directive in 2015.

In her judgement Justice Margaret Mohammed found that the minister’s directive was illegal and ultra vires.

She ruled that the minister violated the Freedom of Information Act.

Now, Oropouche East MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal is calling for Mr. Dillon’s resignation.

He says this is another shocking blow to the crestfallen minister.

Dr. Moonilal said yesterday the court found that the minister acted outside his powers.

He said the matter once again calls into question the minister’s judgement and his understanding of the law.