Cedros fishermen released from Venezuelan authorities yet to return home

The National Security Minister Edmund Dillon says the three Cedros fishermen detained and released by Venezuelan authorities are free to return home when they wish.
There have been delays in getting the three men, Awardath Hajari, his son Nicholas Hajarie and Shammi Seepersad, home after their matter in the Venezuelan court was dismissed.
They were released without punishment having been accused of fishing in Venezuelan waters two weeks ago.
Minister dillon told the senate yesterday once released they were free to travel on their own volition, but they didn’t return home last sunday as was expected.
Relatives of the three men have been worried about their safety and have expressed disappointment that they are yet to be reunited with them.
