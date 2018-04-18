I955 FM


Canadian government recalls families of it’s diplomatic staff in Cuba after unexplained brain symptoms

April 18, 2018

Unknown-3The Canadian government has recalled families of its diplomatic staff in the Cuban capital, Havana.

 

The move comes as 10 Canadians continue to show unexplained brain symptoms.

 

The Canadians, including some minors, have suffered from dizziness, nausea and difficulty concentrating.

 

A report by a Canadian medical specialist says that a new type of brain injury may be the cause of a mysterious illness.

 

It has affected diplomatic staff and their families in Cuba.

 

Canada says it has discounted theories about covert sonic attacks being the cause of the illnesses.

