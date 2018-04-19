Trinidad Guardian Newspaper apoligises

The Trinidad Guardian Newspaper is apologising for a front page story of April 17th, about star sprinter Michelle Lee Ahyee.
The story cited social media reports revealing Ms. Ahyee’s sexual orientation.
The paper says after receiving feedback from readers and upon reflection, the story did not meet its high standards for publication.
The Guardian says it deeply regrets the error and the harm the story has caused Michelle Lee Ahye, her partner, family, fans and readers.
The apology is today published on the front page of the St. Vincent Street Port of Spain newspaper.
The editors note also says the paper realises that the society is on the cusp of a new era of civil rights, one which grants full freedoms to loved ones, friends and fellow citizens of all sexual orientations.
The Guardian says it will learn from its error and remains committed to help lead the debate on tolerance, equality and fairness for all.
Photographs of the sprinter and others have been circulated on social media, and were the focus of the story published by The Guardian Newspaper.
But the paper came under fire from several quarters for the story.
