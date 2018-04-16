Police investigate drowning of 31-year-old man at Clifton Hill Beach

Police are investigating the drowning of Vidal Mahabir.
Reports say 31-year-old Mr. Mahabir, of Local Road, Tableland, was liming with relatives at Clifton Hill Beach, Point Fortin yesterday, when he got into difficulties and disappeared under the water.
His brother-in-law, Michael Alfred, told investigators, Mr. Mahabir went into the water at around 4.10pm.
However he never came back to shore.
Relatives began a frantic search but were unable to find him.
Reports say Mr. Mahabir’s body resurfaced 20 minutes later.
Relatives pulled him from the water but he remained unresponsive.
Point fortin police responded and rushed mr mahabir to hospital.
He was pronounced dead on arrival.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.