Police investigate drowning of 31-year-old man at Clifton Hill Beach

Police are investigating the drowning of Vidal Mahabir.

Reports say 31-year-old Mr. Mahabir, of Local Road, Tableland, was liming with relatives at Clifton Hill Beach, Point Fortin yesterday, when he got into difficulties and disappeared under the water.

His brother-in-law, Michael Alfred, told investigators, Mr. Mahabir went into the water at around 4.10pm.

However he never came back to shore.

Relatives began a frantic search but were unable to find him.

Reports say Mr. Mahabir’s body resurfaced 20 minutes later.

Relatives pulled him from the water but he remained unresponsive.

Point fortin police responded and rushed mr mahabir to hospital.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.