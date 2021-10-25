T&T Scrap Iron Dealers Association pushing forward with 2nd attempt of “Drive For Progress” motorcade

Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association President, Allan Ferguson

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association is pushing forward with its second attempt to hold its “Drive For Progress” motorcade next month.

The scrap iron dealers say members are fed up of being victimized.

At a media conference yesterday, President Allan Ferguson said he has been lobbying to share in the removal of Petrotrin’s assets.

However he says his association is not being treated fairly with this and other major opportunities.

He called on Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to intervene.

Mr. Ferguson also called on persons from all walks of life that are fed up of the situation in the country to join the motorcade.

He said people unhappy with rising food prices, domestic abuse and other social issues are welcomed.