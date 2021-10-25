Opposition reiterates its call for name of person who met with the President on day she received merit list

MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein

The Opposition reiterates its call for the name of the official who reportedly met with President Paula Mae Weekes on the day she received the merit list for Police Commissioner.

Political leader of the United National Congress Kamla Persad Bissessar last week moved a motion to impeach the President.

She felt the President brought her office into disrepute by her treatment of the issue.

The motion failed and the Speaker Of the House came under fire in the parliament for not allowing a debate.

Yesterday MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein said the country still needs clarity on the Police Service Commission’s attempt to select a Commissioner.

He also believes the Speaker should have allowed debate on the motion.

Speaking at the party’s Sunday news conference the MP also took issue with the muting of microphones for Opposition members during the Electoral College meeting last Thursday.

He said the issues in the motion required proper ventilation but the Opposition was not given the opportunity.

However the Opposition has been receiving harsh criticism for its behavior during the sitting of parliament.