6 more COVID related deaths

Six new deaths related to the coronavirus have been recorded nationally.

Three of them are in Tobago.

The Tobago Division of Health says the COVID patients who died are a 57-year-old woman and 2 men aged 89 and 81-years-old.

They all had comorbidities.

Tobago’s death toll is now 99.

Nationally the patients are said to be 2 elderly men, 1 middle-aged man and 3 middle-aged women.

The national total is 1,645.

The Health Ministry says 4 of the patients had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, high blood pressure and leukemia.

The Ministry has also recorded 244 new cases of the virus.

The number of active cases has been put at 4,656.